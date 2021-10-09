Motorist Chases Down, Shoots Bronx Teen Riding Moped: Police

Police are asking the public’s help to capture a motorist who struck, chased and then shot a 16-year-old moped driver in the leg on a Bronx street.

The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. Friday near an intersection two blocks from Bronx Community College, which overlooks the Harlem River, New York City police said in a release.

They said a silver Chrysler Sebring sedan struck the moped in the intersection before the teenage boy fled on a sidewalk with the car in pursuit.

Near where the attack began, the car driver fired multiple rounds from a weapon inside the vehicle, striking the youth once in the knee before fleeing, police said.

The youth, who was not identified by police, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).