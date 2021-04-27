Millions of Dollars' Worth of Fentanyl Seized in NY Town Drug Raid

Officials said that several million dollars worth of illegal drugs and narcotics, including fentanyl, were seized in a raid at a Westchester County apartment.

About 25,000 pills, many marked "M30," of what is believed to be fentanyl were found inside the Mount Vernon home last week following an investigation by the DEA's New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, New Jersey State Police and the Westchester District Attorney's Office, according to officials.

Also found were 38 kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and heroine that were found packaged and appeared ready to be sold, law enforcement said. Another search at a home in Yonkers yielded $35,000 in cash. All the substances were sent to a lab for analysis.

The search warrants were executed by the New York State Police and the NYPD, with the assistance of the DEA, and a state police K-9 named Liam also helped.

An individual was later arrested by NJ State Police in connection to the drugs, before being charged in Mount Vernon with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Neither the suspect's identity nor attorney information had been released.

"Two milligrams of fentanyl can cause death, and taking this large amount of fentanyl out of distribution has saved lives. This seizure is indicative of how traffickers are making street drugs highly potent and highly addictive by adding fentanyl," DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "This is a warning that local traffickers vary methods of distribution, some selling only fentanyl and some selling mixtures of fentanyl and other drugs. Therefore, drug users beware, what you may think is one drug, is really laced with something more powerful and deadly."