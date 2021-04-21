Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
prostitution

Manhattan DA Will No Longer Prosecute Prostitution Arrests

Those arrested for prostitution or unlicensed massage will be offered strictly voluntary services instead

Cy Vance
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Manhattan district attorney's office will no longer prosecute arrests for prostitution or unlicensed massage in a new, formal policy that may be a first for New York, DA Cy Vance said Wednesday.

Vance's office also dismissed more than 900 open cases for those offenses, dating back to the 1970s, as well has more than 5,000 cases tied to the now-repealed "loitering for the purpose of prostitution" statute.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“For years, rather than seeking criminal convictions, my Office has reformed its practice to offer services to individuals arrested for prostitution. Now, we will decline to prosecute these arrests outright, providing services and supports solely on a voluntary basis," Vance said in a statement.

News

Storm Team 4 Apr 20

Severe T-Storm Watches Issued for NYC, Tri-State; Damaging Winds, Wild Lightning Expected

Manhattan 2 hours ago

1 Dead in NYC Apartment Blaze, 2nd May Not Live; Hoarding Slowed Rescue Effort: FDNY

While the office had, since 2016, not prosecuted prostitution cases if the defendant went through mandatory counseling, under the new policy all offers of services will be voluntary and all charges dismissed by the office's Human Trafficking Response Unit.

Vance's office said it believes the "Decline-to-Prosecute Policy" is the first of its kind in the state.

Other DAs have, however, made similar moves to close the books on old cases. Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez moved to dismiss more than 1,000 prostitution cases earlier this year; he has also previously called for Albany to decriminalize sex work.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

prostitutionManhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us