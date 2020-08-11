Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Manhattan Assemblywoman's Office Target of Anti-Semitic Vandalism

The assemblywoman's district office had white paint splashed over it, with a vulgar and anti-Semitic note left under the door

Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright
A state Assembly member is calling for a hate crimes investigation after her Manhattan district office was splashed with white paint and a vulgar, anti-Semitic note was left under the door.

"We will never be intimidated by this criminal act," Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, a Democrat first elected in 2014, said in a message Tuesday. She said police are investigating the Monday night vandalism.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie condemned the incident.

"The Assembly majority has always been very clear that we have a zero tolerance policy for any form of hate, including anti-Semitism," Heastie said in a statement Tuesday.

Seawright hosted a virtual town hall on fighting anti-Semitism last month and held a similar forum last year after swastikas were found on a nearby fitness complex.

