Man Wanted in Rape of Pa. Toddler Twins Recaptured After NYPD Attack, Escape

A 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked two law officers, biting one of them and escaping when they tried to cuff him a day ago was captured Wednesday in Yonkers and will head to Pennsylvania to face sex crime charges in the toddler twins' case.

Isaiah Metz, also known as Decklyn McBride, had an outstanding Pennsylvania warrant out for him that was issued late last month charging him with multiple counts each of raping a child younger than 13, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault, among other crimes.

Metz also faces 100 counts of child sex abuse in the case, a warrant for which was issued on March 30 out of Pennsylvania. He is expected to be extradited to the Keystone State to face those charges in fairly short order and also has the law officers' attacks to contend with on the docket in New York City, authorities said.

The two police officers were working with the Regional Fugitive Task Force in Manhattan Tuesday when they spotted Metz at a shelter on West 30th Street around 4:15 a.m. and tried to bring him into custody on two outstanding Pennsylvania warrants, authorities have said.

Cops say he resisted those efforts, allegedly punching both officers in the head multiple times and biting one in the arm before fleeing. It wasn't clear how authorities tracked Metz to Yonkers but that's where he was nabbed Wednesday.

The officers he allegedly attacked in New York City were treated at a hospital and released. They're expected to be fine.

Information on a possible attorney for Metz wasn't immediately available.