NYPD: NYC Man Sought for Rape of Twin Toddlers in PA, Assault on Cops in Manhattan

A 22-year-old man, reportedly wanted for the rape of twin toddlers in Pennsylvania, is being sought after assaulting two NYPD officers, including biting one, while they attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning before eventually breaking free, police said.

According to the NYPD, at around 4:15 a.m., at a shelter on West 30 street, two Regional Fugitive Task Force officers attempted to take a young man into custody on two outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania.

The suspect was identified as Isaiah Metz, also known as Decklyn McBride, of Manhattan.

According to a senior NYPD source, Metz is wanted for the alleged rape of two 4-year-old twins in Pennsylvania.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say he resisted the officers' attempts to arrest him, eventually assaulting the two officers by punching them both in the head multiple time and biting one of the officers in the arm.

Metz fled to parts unknown and is being sought.

Both officers were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where they were treated and released for their injuries.

Police describe Metz as sporting red hair, about 5'8" in height and 165 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The NYPD urges anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).