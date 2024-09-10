Man allegedly urinates on Long Island home's front door amid racist, antisemitic rant, doorbell cam shows

Police are looking for a man responsible for a lewd and hate-filled "ring and run" at a Long Island home that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Grohmans Lane in Plainview, according to police. A young man, believed to be around the age s 18-20, was seen on a doorbell camera video urinating on the doorstep and then ringing the doorbell while on a racist and antisemitic rant.

The suspect stared directly into the doorbell camera and then took off running immediately after, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a baseball hat.

The owners of the home did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. It was not clear if they were targeted specifically.

Neighbors were shocked and disgusted over the incident that went down in their diverse community.

“They’re so young, how much hatred could someone young like that have,” asked neighbor Ria Francescone. “And what causes this?”

“People are wonderful here. I’ve been here almost 30 years so when you showed me that video, I thought that was terrible for that to happen,” said Plainview resident Diane Nason.

“It’s horrifying to me to know there are people that still know there’s rings and video. It must be someone who’s really disturbed and I hope he gets help,” said Francescone.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is requested to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.