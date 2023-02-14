Man Slashed With Box Cutter in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack: NYPD

Police are searching for an individual they say slashed a man with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Monday.

According to the NYPD, police received a report at around 9:40 a.m. of a 36-year -old man who was approached by an unidentified person opposite 19 Union Square West and was slashed in the back with a box cutter before the unidentified person fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).