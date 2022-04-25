Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

Man Shot Dead Inside NYC Subway Station: NYPD

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dispute between two men on the mezzanine of a New York City subway station came to a deadly end when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest, police said.

The two men knew each other, and there was no continued threat to the general public, officials said Friday.

Police responded to the Jamaica subway station at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Street for calls of shots fired around 4:30 p.m.

A man in his 20s was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, two senior law enforcement sources said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The gunman fled the station and was last seen running away down the street. The sources said officers were looking for a man wearing a purple durag and burgundy jacket.

Five shell casings and a firearm were recovered from the subway station mezzanine, the two sources said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensNew York CityNYPDgun violencesubway shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us