Man Kills Ex's New Beau in Brooklyn Shooting: NYPD

A jilted lover is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after finding them together at her Brooklyn home early Saturday, police said.

The 31-year-old ex-boyfriend was taken into custody after police say he shot his ex’s 31-year-old new beau in the head around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the borough’s Bensonhurst neighborhood, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not publicly released pending family notification. The woman was not physically harmed.

No charges have been filed. Police said they recovered a gun at the scene and that the investigation is continuing.