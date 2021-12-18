Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bensonhurst

Man Kills Ex's New Beau in Brooklyn Shooting: NYPD

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene

A jilted lover is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after finding them together at her Brooklyn home early Saturday, police said.

The 31-year-old ex-boyfriend was taken into custody after police say he shot his ex’s 31-year-old new beau in the head around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the borough’s Bensonhurst neighborhood, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not publicly released pending family notification. The woman was not physically harmed.

No charges have been filed. Police said they recovered a gun at the scene and that the investigation is continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BensonhurstNYPDBrooklyngun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us