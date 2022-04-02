Man Hit on Head With Machete In Penn Station Subway, Cops Say; NYPD Searches for Suspect

Police are searching for a man they say attacked another man with a machete inside a subway station in Midtown Manhattan earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, a man approached another 46-year-old man on the staircase inside the the 34 Street and Penn Station 1 train subway station, displayed a machete, and subsequently struck him on the head with it.

The 46-year-old man suffered a severe laceration, police said. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was treated. His condition is unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is one of the latest instances of continued crime in the subway system.

February marked the start of New York City's new “Subway Safety Plan”, a 17-page program to fight the massive spike in transit crime in the still-recovering city. The already underway effort aims to help out the city's sprawling subway system, which has been plagued by crime and aggressive behavior over the last few months.