Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
midtown Manhattan

Man Hit on Head With Machete In Penn Station Subway, Cops Say; NYPD Searches for Suspect

The alleged attack occurred March 29

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man they say attacked another man with a machete inside a subway station in Midtown Manhattan earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, a man approached another 46-year-old man on the staircase inside the the 34 Street and Penn Station 1 train subway station, displayed a machete, and subsequently struck him on the head with it.

The 46-year-old man suffered a severe laceration, police said. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was treated. His condition is unknown.

New York City Mar 11

Is Mental Health Outreach on Subways Working?

mental health Mar 11

Are Adams' Subway Safety Teams Getting Individuals the Mental Health Help They Need?

subway crime Mar 2

NYC Transit Crime Up 30% at Outset of New Subway Safety Plan

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is one of the latest instances of continued crime in the subway system.

February marked the start of New York City's new “Subway Safety Plan”, a 17-page program to fight the massive spike in transit crime in the still-recovering city. The already underway effort aims to help out the city's sprawling subway system, which has been plagued by crime and aggressive behavior over the last few months.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

midtown ManhattanManhattanMidtownPenn StationSubway Station
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us