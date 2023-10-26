Man arraigned for murder, other charges in NYC shooting death over parking spot: DA

What to Know A 58-year-old Maryland man is facing charges, including murder, for allegedly killing a woman over a parking space at a Brooklyn Home Depot, the local district attorney's office said.

A 58-year-old Maryland man is facing charges, including murder, for allegedly killing a woman over a parking space at a Brooklyn Home Depot, the local district attorney's office said.

Quincy James, Davis, of Gwynn Oak, was arraigned last week on an indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Davis was ordered held without bail and is set to return to court on Jan.19, 2024.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

The charges Davis faces are connected to an incident that allegedly occurred last month.

According to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office, citing the investigation, on Sept. 9, at around noon, Davis allegedly had a dispute with a 35-year-old man over a parking space at a Home Depot parking lot in Bed-Stuy. After allegedly parking his car, the man went into the Home Depot. Davis also allegedly entered the store but then turned around and left.

When the man left the store and returned to his parked car, where his girlfriend, 26-year-old Imani Sharpless, was waiting, and drove around a corner, Davis allegedly approached the car, walked toward the driver's side and opened fire.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and graze wound to his back, while Sharpless was shot in the head. She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she died a few days later on Sept. 14.

Davis was subsequently arrested on Sept. 26 in Brooklyn following an investigation.

“Imani Sharpless was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her," Gonzalez said in a statement. "She died senselessly after this defendant allegedly callously opened fire on two innocent people over a minor dispute, leaving her family and friends heartbroken." We will now seek to bring the defendant to justice.”