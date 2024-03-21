Long Island ‘hot dog hooker' who sold sex from food truck now accused of stalking man

A Long Island woman who made headlines a decade ago for selling sex from her hot dog truck was arrested again, this time for allegedly stalking a man as she made antisemitic remarks and exposed herself at his workplace.

Catherine Scalia, of East Rockaway, was arrested Tuesday afternoon hours after she went to the store where the victim works in the town and started shouting about a variety of things, according to the police report — and it's far from the first time she has allegedly done this. The victim told police Scalia comes to his job "approximately 10-15 times a day" and yells at him.

Police said that the 57-year-old would sometimes shout antisemitic comments while at the store. While the victim himself is not Jewish, he said his employers are, which "makes me fearful for my job security."

In addition to making the explicit comments, Scalia would also expose her breasts while at the store during some of her unwanted visits, most recently on Monday. The man told police Scalia would come to his house as well, doing so "at least 10 times in the past year," even though he had asked her to stop coming around for eight months.

"I have told her multiple times to stop coming to my home and my job because it is stressing me out and it is not good for my mental health," the victim said, according to the police report. "I am afraid that her showing up to my job and acting the way she behaves will get me in trouble with my boss and I fear I could lose my job."

Scalia was arraigned on three counts of stalking Wednesday afternoon. The judge ordered her to be evaluated for mental health and substance abuse, and to stay away from the man.

She served jail time about a decade ago after pleading guilty to prostitution after cops arrested her for offering sex from her hot dog truck. In 2017, her then-teenage sons were among four people arrested in a gang assault in which the teen victims were pepper-sprayed, kicked and beaten with bats at Marjorie Lane Bay Park