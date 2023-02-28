Long Island Man Gets Prison for Stabbing Transfer Student in Heart Over a Girl, Killing Him

A 21-year-old Long Island man faces up to life in prison for stabbing a 16-year-old high school student -- at the time, his classmate -- in the heart at a strip mall several years ago, killing him, prosecutors say.

Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison in the September 2019 stabbing death of Khaseen Morris, who was a 16-year-old recent transfer student to Oceanside High School at the time of his killing.

A jury convicted Flach on charges of murder, gang assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon on the first day of November last year after a roughly two-week trial. They deliberated for about a week before reaching a verdict.

According to court records, Morris had only attended Oceanside High School for 10 days before he was killed on the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2019. Prosecutors say Flach and several other people got out of Flach's car on Brower Avenue in Oceanside shortly before 4 p.m. that day and set upon Morris, along with several of his friends. It was, officials have said, an apparent after-school fight over a girl that erupted outside a pizzeria in the shopping area that day.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

At some point, Flach stabbed Morris in the heart. The teen's heart stopped beating. Trauma doctors were able to revive Morris once he got to the hospital, but he died that September night. It was about eight hours after the stabbing.

Flach surrendered to police two days later. Most of the charges against him were related to Morris' death. He also was convicted of assault for breaking the arm of another teenager.

"Khaseen Morris was intelligent, friendly and had a smile that could light up a room," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement Tuesday. "The young man was only 16 years of age and had recently transferred to a new high school, where he was making friends. The defendant, angry that Morris had walked a girl home, organized a group and went to a local strip mall with the intention of attacking Morris."

"Tyler Flach stabbed Morris in the chest and took the young man’s life," Donnelly continued. "This was an incredibly senseless murder and I thank our prosecutors, the Nassau County Police Department detectives and the jurors who sat on this trial, for carefully reviewing the evidence. We continue to stand with Khaseen’s family, friends, and community as they mourn his tragic loss."

A co-defendant, Haakim Mechan, was sentenced last week to three years in prison with three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted gang assault.