Long Island dad arrested for stabbing wife and 2-year-old daughter to death: Police

By Tom Shea

A father was arrested after stabbing his wife and their 2-year-old daughter to death inside their Long Island home, according to police.

Suffolk County police said officers responded to a home on Jefferson Avenue in the town of Brentwood around 4:30 p.m. after 31-year-old Zanoor Jaffari allegedly stabbed his wife, Misbah Batool, and their young daughter Iazia Jaffari.

The mother and daughter were rushed to South Shore University Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

Jaffari was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital for medical evaluation and was later discharged. He faces two counts of second-degree murder, police said.

Attorney information for Jaffari was not immediately available. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

