LI nurse seen slamming newborn in NICU ‘grateful' to have charges dropped

The criminal case against a Long Island nurse who appeared to slam a newborn baby's face down in an intensive care unit bassinet was dropped on Monday following a yearlong saga.

Amanda Burke was charged last year with endangering the welfare of a child at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

Burke was working in the NICU in Feb. 2023 when video taken by the baby's father through the nursery window captured the alleged acts. The child's parents showed the hospital and confronted the nurse, and spoke with NBC New York.

"I told her 'I don’t want you to touch my child you just slammed him,'" said Consuelo Saravia, the mother, "And she told me 'Oh no, if you think I mishandled him or anything, I’m sorry.'"

Burke was fired, but an investigation by state officials found her actions did “not constitute professional misconduct,” saying that the conduct involved “alleged simple negligence,” not “gross negligence.”

Initially after the conclusion of that investigation, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said they planned to continue to prosecute the case -- until now.

On Monday, as the trial against Burke was scheduled to begin, the charges were dropped after the district attorney reportedly said there wasn't enough to prosecute the case.

Robert Gottlieb, Burke's attorney, called the ordeal "disgusting," and railed against the district attorney's office for letting the charges stand for a year.

Burke said she is grateful and relieved to get back to her life and looks forward to putting the situation behind her.

It's unclear if Burke is currently employed, but state officials determined that she could keep her nursing license.

The baby's parents did not comment on the latest developments.