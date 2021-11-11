Latest Shootings Bring Rochester Homicides to Most Since 1993

What to Know Two young men were fatally shot early Thursday in the halls of an apartment building in Rochester.

The latest deaths bring the number of homicides so far this year in New York’s fourth-largest city to the most since 1993.

That year, there were 70 homicides recorded in total, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Two young men were fatally shot early Thursday in the halls of an apartment building in Rochester, bringing the number of homicides so far this year in New York’s fourth-largest city to the most since 1993.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That year, there were 70 homicides recorded in total, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.

At least one of the men in Thursday’s crime lived in the building where they were fatally shot around 3 a.m., the newspaper quoted Police Capt. Frank Umbrino as saying. One victim was in his late teens and the other in his early 20s.

Shots were fired on three floors within the building, and people called 911, Umbrino said.

“It’s terrible,” he said. “It’s scary for the people who live here. It’s scary for the officers who have to walk into a potential active shooter investigation. People are sleeping at 3:00 in the morning, and they shouldn’t get woken up by gunfire outside of their apartment.”

Whoever shot the two men left the building before police arrived, authorities said.