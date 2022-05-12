Knife-Wielding Stranger Arrested in NYC Elevator Rape: Cops

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on charges of rape and sexually motivated robbery in a knifepoint attack on a 40-year-old woman in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

Ramon Rotestan was cuffed early on the charges in connection with Monday's 10 p.m. attack near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue. Police say he lives a few miles from the scene.

Cops allege he is the stranger who followed the victim into a residential building that night. He followed her all the way into an elevator, police say, where he allegedly raped her at knifepoint and stole $112.

The woman was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals / Jacobi after the attack.

Attorney information for Rotestan wasn't immediately clear.