Police Search for Suspect Wanted for NYC Elevator Rape at Knifepoint

Police are searching for a man they say raped a woman inside an elevator in a Bronx apartment building earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, at around 10 p.m. Monday, a 40-year-old woman was followed into a residential building in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue by a man she did not know. The man then proceeded to follow her into an elevator where he raped her at knifepoint and stole $112, police say.

The woman was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals / Jacobi after the attack.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police shared images and surveillance video of the suspect.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).