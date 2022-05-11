Crime and Courts

CRIME STOPPERS

Police Search for Suspect Wanted for NYC Elevator Rape at Knifepoint

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police are searching for a man they say raped a woman inside an elevator in a Bronx apartment building earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, at around 10 p.m. Monday, a 40-year-old woman was followed into a residential building in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue by a man she did not know. The man then proceeded to follow her into an elevator where he raped her at knifepoint and stole $112, police say.

The woman was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals / Jacobi after the attack.

Police shared images and surveillance video of the suspect.

