Homeless man admits to deadly machete attack in Long Island laundromat after argument

A homeless man admitted to killing another man inside a Long Island laundromat after an argument led to a machete attack, according to the district attorney.

Roberto Velasquez pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the deadly March 2023 attack at the 24-hour laundromat in Valley Stream, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Wednesday. The 32-year-old Velasquez is expected to be sentenced to more than 21 years in prison at his next court appearance on March 15 — a year and a day after he killed Michael Oliver.

Donnelly detailed the attack that broke out around 2 a.m. after an argument erupted between the two men who had been sleeping overnight at the laundromat on Merrick Road. The pair were sitting next to each other and started arguing, which is when Velasquez got up, reached for a duffle bag and hit Oliver with the bag.

The contents of the bag spilled to the floor, revealing the large machete that had been in the bag. Velasquez grabbed the weapon and swung it at Oliver twice, then paused, and then cut him in his left leg just above the knee, according to the charges.

The 58-year-old Oliver fell to the ground, bleeding profusely, the DA said. He was taken to North Shore University Hospital-Manhasset where he underwent emergency surgery. He survived the surgery, but suffered major organ damage due to the blood loss and an infection. He died 10 days later.

Velasquez gathered his things and ran from the laundromat, but was arrested by Nassau County police later that same day in Lynbrook.

Attorney information for Velasquez wasn't immediately available.