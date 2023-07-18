Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Gilgo Beach

Gilgo Beach suspect had more than 200 guns in a vault at home, police say

Investigators are still trying to determine if the weapons belonging to Rex Heuermann, 59, are legally registered

By Jonathan Dienst, Greg Cergol, Pei-Sze Cheng, Jennifer Millman, Tom Shea and Kiki Intarasuwan

NBC Universal, Inc.

The suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings had a cache of more than 200 guns in a vault inside his home, the Suffolk County police commissioner said.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the weapons belonging to Rex Heuermann, 59, are legally registered, Commissioner Rodney Harrison told “Fox & Friends“ in an interview Monday.

"He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs," he said.

"Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns," Harrison added.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A police spokesperson said they are not "releasing anything further about items/evidence seized."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Gilgo Beach

Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings pain and relief to victims' families

Gilgo Beach

Neighbors in ‘quiet' Long Island community stunned alleged Gilgo Beach killer lived next door

Gilgo Beach

Gilgo Beach murders timeline: A search for missing woman turned into serial killer case

Copyright NBC

This article tagged under:

Gilgo BeachCrime and CourtsLong Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us