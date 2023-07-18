Gilgo Beach suspect had more than 200 guns in a vault at home, police say

The suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings had a cache of more than 200 guns in a vault inside his home, the Suffolk County police commissioner said.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the weapons belonging to Rex Heuermann, 59, are legally registered, Commissioner Rodney Harrison told “Fox & Friends“ in an interview Monday.

"He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs," he said.

"Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns," Harrison added.

A police spokesperson said they are not "releasing anything further about items/evidence seized."

