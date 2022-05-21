Fire Starter Wanted in Hate Crime Attack on NYC Synagogue

A late-night arson suspect is on the run after lighting a book and piece of cloth and throwing them through the front gate of a Manhattan synagogue, police said.

The incident is now under investigation as a hate crime, authorities said Friday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. a day earlier at the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park South.

Video of the suspect was released over the weekend as police try to narrow down the arsonist's identity.

WANTED for an Arson at 28 Gramercy Park South . #Manhattan @NYPD13pct on 5/19/22 @ 1:25 AM the individual approached the Brotherhood Synagogue and lit a book and a piece of cloth on fire and threw them through the Synagogue’s metal gate. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/doutMAOIDT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 21, 2022

In the short clip, a person is seen walking down a sidewalk in all black, carrying a green bag and wearing a white hat.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered.