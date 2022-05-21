Crime and Courts

Fire Starter Wanted in Hate Crime Attack on NYC Synagogue

A late-night arson suspect is on the run after lighting a book and piece of cloth and throwing them through the front gate of a Manhattan synagogue, police said.

The incident is now under investigation as a hate crime, authorities said Friday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. a day earlier at the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park South.

Video of the suspect was released over the weekend as police try to narrow down the arsonist's identity.

In the short clip, a person is seen walking down a sidewalk in all black, carrying a green bag and wearing a white hat.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered.

