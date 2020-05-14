Feds: 10 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested, Face Murder and Racketeering Charges

Ten members and associates of the violent MS-13 gang have been charged with federal murder and racketeering charges in connection with three murders in Queens occurring in 2018 and 2019, law enforcement sources say.

Six gang members were arrested by FBI and US Homeland Security agents while four others were already in custody, the sources said.

One of the crimes charged include a murder on the platform of the No. 7 train in Jackson Heights in 2019.

The gang members charged will appear in federal court in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon via teleconference.