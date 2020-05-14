Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Feds: 10 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested, Face Murder and Racketeering Charges

By Joe Valiquette

handcuffs set against a dark backdrop
Getty Images

Ten members and associates of the violent MS-13 gang have been charged with federal murder and racketeering charges in connection with three murders in Queens occurring in 2018 and 2019, law enforcement sources say.

Six gang members were arrested by FBI and US Homeland Security agents while four others were already in custody, the sources said.

One of the crimes charged include a murder on the platform of the No. 7 train in Jackson Heights in 2019.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

pause 7 hours ago

Tri-State Deaths Top 40k as New York ‘PAUSE’ Nears End; Jersey Shore Opens Next Week

PIMS 5 hours ago

‘Every Parent’s Nightmare:’ Cases of NYC Kids With Severe COVID Syndrome Spike 22% Overnight

The gang members charged will appear in federal court in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon via teleconference.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew Yorkarrestsms-13
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us