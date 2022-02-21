FDNY Firefighter Hit With Felony Charges for Bringing Ghost Gun Parts Into NYC

A firefighter with the FDNY was busted this month for allegedly buying as assault weapon and ghost gun parts at a gun show in Philadelphia and bringing them into New York City.

The New York Post reported the arrest of Aaron Martin after he returned from the gun show on Feb. 13. The veteran firefighter reportedly works for the department's Rescue 4 team in Queens.

Prosecutors in the borough have hit the 49-year-old with several charges including felony possession of an assault weapon. He's since been suspended by the FDNY for 28 days, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin attended the "Oaks Extravaganza" gun show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center where he was observed by a surveillance team buying a semi-automatic 12-gauge assault shotgun, two high-capacity magazines, and two “Polymer80 firearm receivers” — parts that can be used to make ghost guns.

The surveillance team was made up of members of the Queens County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Police working a joint firearms trafficking investigation.

The complaint says Martin left the expo center after paying cash for the parts and got into his vehicle and began driving back to New York City. The team followed his black Ford Excursion until he was pulled over on the Belt Parkway and arrested.

During the traffic stop, Martin allegedly told police he had purchased a shotgun at the gun show but denied possessing any other "firearm components." He also does not have a firearm license, according to the complaint.

Martin's attorney did not return a request for comment by the Post.