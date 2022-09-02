FBI Warns About ‘Anti-Vaxxer' Who Blew Through Checkpoint Voicing Anger About US Open

The FBI issued an alert asking police to be on the lookout for an alleged "anti-vaxxer" accused of blowing through a checkpoint at the Canadian border while voicing anger at the U.S. Open.

The FBI New York Joint Terrorism task force bulletin said the man, identified as Virpaul Singh Mahil, was in possession of "A New World Order" manifesto. Three law enforcement officials said when Mahil was interviewed by Customs and Border Patrol agents on Aug. 26, he allegedly said he was angry over vaccine mandates. The FBI bulletin added that he wanted "to protest the U.S. Open."

The 36-year-old Mahil was first denied entry into the U.S. after officers allegedly discovered marijuana gummy bears in his vehicle. But instead of going home, investigators said he made an illegal U-turn at the border crossing in Massena, New York.

He then drove into "opposing traffic to forcefully enter the United States, evading law enforcement,” the bulletin reads. Officials said Mahil was driving the wrong way south in northbound lanes into New York in a white Honda Civic in the direction of New York City. He was last tracked to the Ulster County town Saugerties — but the trail has since gone cold.

Three law enforcement officials said the suspect is not believed armed or planning any sort of attack. But given his alleged "flight from an immigration checkpoint" and his comments at the border regarding the ongoing U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens, the JTTF issued the alert as a precaution.

Mahil is from Arnprior, Ontario, and is described as South Asian, about 6 feet tall and 181 pounds. FBI and NYPD spokesmen declined official comment.

The U.S. Open has been in the spotlight this week as star Serena Williams is playing her last tournament. The grand slam tournament also made headlines this summer after three-time men’s champion Novak Djokovic was prevented from participating because he did not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mahil allegedly told CBP officers that he had been on Reddit speaking with others about going to the tournament grounds this week.

Mahil’s Honda Civic has Ontario plates number CHTL133. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or the FBI.