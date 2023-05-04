FBI Looking to Identify Possible Child Porn Victims Who Attended 2 NJ Camps

The FBI is looking to identify young children who may have unknowingly become child pornography victims while attending two camps in New Jersey where an employee allegedly placed hidden cameras in bathrooms.

The bureau is asking the public's help in finding possible victims who attended Camp Winnebago, in Rockaway, and Camp Allmuchy, in Stanhope between Aug. 2019 and March 2022. Agents believe there may be victims from cities across the country.

The call for assistance comes after the FBI arrested William Mickel on Thursday. The 69-year-old allegedly placed hidden cameras in the bathrooms of the camps to produce images and videos of children.

Mickel was indicted on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Anyone who has information regarding William Mickel, believes they were a victim or knows a victim, is asked reach out to the FBI Newark by going to www.fbi.gov/williammickel. Identified victims could be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law, the FBI said. The bureau will contact parents if it is determined their child was identified as a victim.