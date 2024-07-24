Fake NJ doctor, wife sentenced for sex assaults on patients, running illegal practice

What to Know A fake doctor and his wife were sentenced in connection to two sexual assault that took place in their unlicensed medical practice in 2022, local prosecutors announced.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 67, of Old Bridge, who posed as a doctor and sexually assaulted to women, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on July 9, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Police Chief Thomas Montagna jointly announced Tuesday. Upon release he must register as a sex offender and will be on parole for life.

Meanwhile, his wife, Rosa Perez, 64, was sentenced to 3 years probation for assisting her husband in the unlicensed medical practice. If she violates the term of her probation, she will be sentenced to 364 days in a correctional facility.

The sentences stem from crimes that unfolded in 2022, according to prosecutors.

An investigation revealed that on July 20, 2022, Sibaja-Bolanos, who was posing as a doctor, sexually assaulted a woman who came to his unlicensed practice located in his Old Bridge residence to receive treatment and to whom he gave injections.

The following month, on Aug. 8, 2022, a second woman came forward and an investigation kicked off, which revealed that Sibaja- Bolanos sexually assaulted her and gave her injections multiple times in July 2022.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Perez assisted in the unlicensed medical practice. She was charged with third-degree unlicensed practice of medicine, third-degree conspiracy to commit the unlicensed practice of medicine, and third-degree financial facilitation. She pled guilty to the conspiracy to commit the unlicensed practice of medicine charge on Oct. 23, 2023.

