Ex-NYC Council Member Gets Prison in Tax Fraud Case

A ex-New York City Council member who pleaded guilty to evading $82,000 in taxes was sentenced Thursday to 3 months in federal prison.

Chaim Deutsch, a Brooklyn Democrat, will also spend one year under supervised release, pay a $5,500 fine and pay back the IRS more than $100,000 in the scheme to avoid paying taxes on income from a real estate business he owned from 2013 to 2017.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in April and was expelled from City Council days later.

Deutsch had represented the 48th District, which includes Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay.

