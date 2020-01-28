Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Ex-Mail Carrier Sentenced in Scheme to Deliver Pot Packages

Getty Images

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 15: A U.S. Postal Service mailbox stands on November 15, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The United States Postal Service reported a record annual yearly loss of $15.9 billion, more than triple the $5.1 billion loss last year. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • Former postal service worker convicted of intercepting packages of marijuana and delivering them to a drug dealer in return for cash payments has been sentenced to three years of probation
  • Fred Rivers, 48, of Newark, will also have to serve one year of home confinement under the sentence handed down late last week
  • Rivers was a mail carrier, based at the Springfield postal station in Newark, and had worked for the postal service for nearly 30 years

A former postal service worker convicted of intercepting packages of marijuana and delivering them to a drug dealer in return for cash payments has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Fred Rivers, 48, of Newark, will also have to serve one year of home confinement under the sentence handed down late last week. Rivers was convicted last July on a conspiracy count but acquitted of taking bribes.

Rivers was a mail carrier, based at the Springfield postal station in Newark, and had worked for the postal service for nearly 30 years. Prosecutors have said he accepted about $100 cash each time he delivered a package to the dealer between October 2016 and September 2017.

The package labels contained false names but real addresses in Newark, and Rivers delivered the packages to the dealer in the station's employee parking lot. Rivers used a scanner to falsely indicate that the packages had been delivered to the addresses on the labels.

Jennifer Vazquez Jul 17, 2019

New Jersey Mail Carrier Convicted in Scheme to Deliver Pot Packages

New Jersey Apr 30, 2019

New Jersey Man Faces Jail Time for Bribing Postal Workers in Credit Card Scheme

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseydealerU.S. Postal Servicemail carriersentenced
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us