Ex-Con Arrested After Officers Catch Him Trying to Rape Woman in Chelsea: Police

An ex-convict who previously served time for attempted rape was arrested Wednesday after officers caught him trying to rape a woman in Chelsea, police said, just months after he was paroled from prison.

Darryl Phelps, who was released on parole in September after serving 21 years behind bars, allegedly put his arm around the throat of a 24-year-old woman and threw her to the ground, according to police.

A witness saw the early morning attack just after 1:30 a.m., and called police. When officers arrived, the 61-year registered sex offender was still sexually assaulting the victim, police said. The officers were able to free the woman, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Phelps was arrested and faces multiple charges in the attack. He appeared before a judge later in the afternoon. It was not clear if he had hired an attorney.