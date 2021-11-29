Detective Hurt After Teen in Stolen Car Crashes into Newark Police Vehicle: Authorities

A teenage boy driving a stolen car in New Jersey’s largest city crashed into an unmarked police vehicle while trying to avoid officers, injuring a detective, authorities said.

The crash in Newark occurred around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

The 17-year-old driver was sitting in the parked car — which had been reported stolen out of Southampton, New York — when he noticed police nearby and sped away with a 16-year-old passenger, authorities said. The car soon struck the detective’s car, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The detective was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening, authorities said. The two teens were not hurt but were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Both teens were charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, obstruction and resisting arrest. Their names were not disclosed since they are juveniles.