More than $300,000 in counterfeit cash seized at JFK Airport, officials say

More than $300,000 in counterfeit money was taken from a man at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, according to authorities.

A 26-year-old man arrived at the NYC transit hub on Nov. 18 from Ecuador, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday. CPB officers arrested the man after finding him with $304,500 in fake currency on him.

The CPB said officers called Secret Service afterward to assist in the investigation. The money found very closely resembled U.S. bills, and would continue to be investigated.

"Criminal groups are targeting the people, businesses, and the security of the United States’ financial well-being by trying to make a quick buck, while negatively impacting our economic vitality," said Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations Francis Russo.

Attorney information was not immediately available for the man arrested, nor was his identity shared. It was unclear what charges the man may face.