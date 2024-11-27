Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
JFK Airport

More than $300,000 in counterfeit cash seized at JFK Airport, officials say

By NBC New York Staff

Construction site of the New Terminal One stands directly next to a working terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. New Terminal One is being built as part of JFK’s $19 billion redevelopment plan.
Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More than $300,000 in counterfeit money was taken from a man at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, according to authorities.

A 26-year-old man arrived at the NYC transit hub on Nov. 18 from Ecuador, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday. CPB officers arrested the man after finding him with $304,500 in fake currency on him.

The CPB said officers called Secret Service afterward to assist in the investigation. The money found very closely resembled U.S. bills, and would continue to be investigated.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"Criminal groups are targeting the people, businesses, and the security of the United States’ financial well-being by trying to make a quick buck, while negatively impacting our economic vitality," said Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations Francis Russo.

Attorney information was not immediately available for the man arrested, nor was his identity shared. It was unclear what charges the man may face.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

JFK AirportCrime and CourtsQueens
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us