‘Could Open Small Boutique': NY Man Guilty of Swiping $200K+ in Chanel Bags From Store

A 30-year-old Brooklyn man could face decades behind bars after being found guilty in connection to a Chanel store robbery in SoHo that netted over $200,000 in luxury goods, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Tuesday.

Eric Spencer, was convicted Monday for his participation in the robbery of the luxury retail store in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2021.

According to court documents, last February, Spencer and three other co-conspirators robbed a Chanel store located in SoHo. They entered the store and began ripping handbags off the cables that secured them to store displays, the documents said.

According to prosecutors, when an armed security guard confronted Spencer, he reached into his waistband, insinuating he had some sort of gun and causing store personnel to back off while the trio took off with over $200,000 in luxury goods.

In the days after the robbery, Spencer supposedly took photos of the stolen bags, bragged on his social media account about acquiring so many bags that her "could open a small boutique" and sent text messages confirming he had sold the stolen bags.

