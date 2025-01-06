Fugitive extradited to Brooklyn to face charges in 2021 murder of 18-year-old: DA

What to Know A man who authorities say fled to Trinidad and Tobago after shooting an 18-year-old in Canarsie in 2021 was extradited to New York City to face charges in his death, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced Monday.

Anthony Regis-Ash, 24, formerly of Brooklyn, was arraigned Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on an indictment in which he is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

His girlfriend, who was arrested in 2022, also faces charges, the Brooklyn District Attorney said.

Anthony Regis-Ash, 24, formerly of Brooklyn, was arraigned Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on an indictment in which he is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He was ordered held without bail and to return to court on Feb. 7.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

The charges stem from alleged series of events that took place on Sept. 29, 2021, in the vicinity of Foster Avenue and East 80th Street, in Canarsie, Brooklyn, around 10:40 p.m., according to the investigation. It was around that time that NYPD officers responded to 911 calls of a man shot and found the victim, Sharif Richards, next to his crashed motor vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest. Richard eventually died of the gunshot wound.

Police subsequently conducted an extensive video canvass of cameras in the area to track the victim’s movements before the shooting, which led to the discovery of the defendant’s 2015 Nissan on East 78th Street between Farragut Road and Glenwood Road, with a man and a woman in the vehicle, Gonzalez alleges, citing the investigation. The woman in the vehicle allegedly exits it and walks down the block where she met up with Richards, who is in his 2007 Infiniti.

The video also allegedly shows the woman, later determined to be Regis-Ash's girlfriend, co-defendant Amari Harvey, get into the vehicle and a minute later Regis-Ash wearing a hoodie and a mask, is seen leaning into Richards vehicle in an alleged attempt to rob him. He shoots Richards in the chest and Richards drives off and crashes a few blocks away, the district attorney's office said, citing the investigation.

Harvey, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport on Jan. 5, 2022, as she tried to board a flight to Trinidad and Tobago. She is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree attempted robbery and is being held on $1million cash bail or $2 million bond.

“The brutal ambush and murder of 18-year-old Sharif Richards in Canarsie was a heinous act of violence that shattered a young life and devastated a family," Gonzalez said. "By extraditing the alleged perpetrator from Trinidad and Tobago, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring that this kind of callous disregard for human life is met with the full force of justice.”

Attorney information for both Regis-Ash and Harvey was not immediately known.