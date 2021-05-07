Bronx Private Security Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man Outside Macy's

Police said that a private security guard in the Bronx opened fire on a man who was threatening people with a knife near a Macy's store.

A man believed to be in his 20s was waving a knife as passersby near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Wood Avenue in Parkchester just before 5 p.m., according to a senior NYPD official.

A member of the Parkchester Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene, and repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon. The suspect refused to comply, and was fired upon three times, a senior NYPD officials said. He was hit once in the buttocks, and was brought to Jacobi Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Why the man was allegedly waving around a knife was not immediately clear. Those who live in the area said violence is very unusual around there.

Charges against the suspect are still pending. An investigation is ongoing.