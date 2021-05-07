Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Parkchester

Bronx Private Security Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man Outside Macy's

By Ida Siegal

Police at scene of shooting
NBC New York

Police said that a private security guard in the Bronx opened fire on a man who was threatening people with a knife near a Macy's store.

A man believed to be in his 20s was waving a knife as passersby near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Wood Avenue in Parkchester just before 5 p.m., according to a senior NYPD official.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A member of the Parkchester Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene, and repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon. The suspect refused to comply, and was fired upon three times, a senior NYPD officials said. He was hit once in the buttocks, and was brought to Jacobi Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

News

New Jersey 5 hours ago

US Army Trainee From NJ Armed With Rifle Hijacks School Bus in South Carolina

central park 6 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged Central Park Robber Who Held Up Two Victims at Gunpoint

Why the man was allegedly waving around a knife was not immediately clear. Those who live in the area said violence is very unusual around there.

Charges against the suspect are still pending. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

ParkchesterCrime and CourtsBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us