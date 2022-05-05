Arrest Made in Brazen Midday Killing of NYC Cop's Mom in Her Own Home

A 41-year-old Queens man has been arrested on murder and weapons possession charges in the death of a 51-year-old woman from the same borough who was found shot in the head in her own home Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday.

Giuseppe Canzani is accused of killing Anna Torres in her 109th Avenue home in Ozone Park. Torres was found with multiple gunshot wounds when cops responded to reports of a woman shot in the home just after 2 p.m. Three shots had been fired in all.

Two of them hit Torres, with one going into her head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Cops said they believe the shooter opened fire when Torres came to her front door.

A gun was recovered from where Torres was killed, according to police. Investigators said that the shooter took off in a black Chevrolet Traverse, but within an hour turned himself in at the nearby precinct.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed someone walking down the street in clothes matching the suspect's description, holding what appears to be a silver handgun. Others in the area can be seen running away from the man.

Police were looking into whether the victim and suspect may have known each other. Torres' son is a police officer, but officials said that they have "no reason to believe that this incident occurred because of his employment with the police department."

Police didn't share any possible details on a motive when they announced Canzani's arrest Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.