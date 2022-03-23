Arrest Made in Attempted Murder, Chokehold Rape of Woman in NYC Apartment

A 34-year-old Bronx man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and rape after allegedly choking a woman, leaving her unconscious, in an apartment.

Jason Dickerson is the suspect accused of violently attacking the 27-year-old woman in the Davidson Avenue building in Fordham Manor in the middle of the afternoon on March 11. Police said he was apprehended on Tuesday.

Officials have said the woman was put in a chokehold around 2:30 p.m. that day, choked until she blacked out and then sexually attacked. The suspect ran off after.

Authorities say the woman suffered cuts on her nose and mouth. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear if Dickerson had an attorney.