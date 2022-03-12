Woman Choked Unconscious, Then Raped by Man in Bronx Apartment: Cops

A woman was violently attacked in the middle of the afternoon Friday inside a Bronx apartment building, where police say a man raped the woman after choking her unconscious.

Police said the rape happened around 2:30 p.m. in a building on Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street in Fordham Manor.

The man grabbed a 27-year-old woman by the neck and choked her until she lost consciousness, police say. Then, he raped her and fled the area.

Authorities say the woman also suffered cuts on her nose and mouth. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Her attacker was captured on multiple cameras wearing a black hoodie and carrying a red and black backpack.

The NYPD released images of the suspect early Saturday hoping it would lead to his arrest.