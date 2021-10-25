Armed Robber Thwarted by Midtown Restaurant Worker Who Grabs Knife: Police

Police in New York City want to track down the man accused of trying to rob a Midtown restaurant at knifepoint.

Authorities say the suspect walked into Ruby's Cafe on Oct. 7 and tried to hold up the employees. After entering the restaruant on 3rd Avenue he pointed the knife at the back of a 29-year-old employee and demanded money, police say.

While that employee resisted, police say a 27-year-old worker was able to take the knife away from the suspect.

Police say the man fled without any money and no injuries were reported.

The police department released new surveillance images of the man over the weekend. The investigation is ongoing.