Anti-Asian Slur, Water Hurled at NYC Woman Walking Dog: Cops

A woman seen on video is wanted in connection to a May harassment incident under investigation as a possible hate crime.
A 55-year-old Asian woman found herself the target of hate while out on a Saturday afternoon walk through Queens, police say.

The woman was walking her dog in Long Island City back in May when a stranger came up and "sprayed her with a bottle of water," according to police. The unidentified person also allegedly hurled an anti-Asian slur.

Police released new surveillance video Sunday of the subject wanted in connection with the May 22 harassment incident.

Following the attack, the suspect took off and has not been located since. Police released the new video hoping to get the public's help tracking her down.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a blue shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers. Police say she's in her early 20s and has black hair.

Police say the victim did not suffer any serious injuries. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

