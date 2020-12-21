Alleged Pan Am Flight 103 Bomber Charged, 32 Years After Lockerbie Disaster

Some 32 years to the day after Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, the Justice Department has filed charges against the man alleged to have built the bomb.

The DOJ has charged Abu Agela Masud in federal court in Washington, Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference Monday. He faces charges of destruction of an aircraft resulting in death, and destruction of a vehicle by means of an explosive resulting in death.

Masud is in Libyan custody, Barr said, adding that the government would work with Scotland to try and bring him to the United States for trial. Barr said he was "optimistic" the Libyans would turn Masud over.

The Dec. 21, 1988 act of terrorism killed 270 people, among them 35 students from Syracuse University returning from a semester abroad, plus a number of other New York and New Jersey residents.

Thirty years after the Pan Am flight bombing in Lockerbie, killing 35 Syracuse University students, families in New York are remembering their lost loved ones. Pat Battle reports.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Baset al-Megrahi was convicted of plotting the bombing in 2001; he was released from a Scottish jail in 2009 on humanitarian grounds due to cancer, and died in 2012.

Masud conspired with Megrahi to build and plant the bomb, Barr said.

"We are justified, vindicated, our patience and persistence has proved fruitful with this decision today," Kara Weipz, the sister of Flight 103 victim Richard Monetti, and president of a group for victims' families, said at the DOJ news conference.

Read the FBI affidavit in support of the charges against Masud: