Alleged Gilgo Beach killer reportedly back in court this week for fourth murder charge

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann will be back in court this week where he's expected to face charges in a fourth murder, according to new reports.

The 59-year-old architect wasn't due back in court until the first week of February.

Newsday and News12 reported over the weekend that sources with knowledge of the case said Heuermann will be in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.

Heuermann has already been charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, who disappeared over a 14-month span prior to the discovery of their bodies.

Prosecutors say Heuermann is also the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007. Her remains were found in the same quarter-mile stretch of Ocean Parkway as the other women, across a bay from the town where Heuermann grew up and lived for decades in his childhood home.

He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance and was ordered jailed without the possibility of bail. His lawyer said Heuermann denied committing the crimes.

The Suffolk County DA’s Office declined to comment.

Commissioner Rodney Harrison speaks exclusively to Myles Miller about the department's special task force to catch the suspected killer in the Gilgo Beach murders.