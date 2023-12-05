Afterschool aide accused of sexually assaulting child in northern NJ

An afterschool aide in northern New Jersey is facing multiple charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Johnathan Jones, 21 and of Bloomingdale, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child after his arrest in Paramus Saturday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Monday.

THe charges are in connection to an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Englewood Police Department.

On Friday, the Englewood Police Department contacted the prosecutor's office Special Victims Unit about an alleged sexual assault against a minor. The investigation allegedly revealed that Jones sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 while Jones was in a supervisory role.

Attorney information for Jones was not immediately known.