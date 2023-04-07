$92,000 Stolen Out of Trunk of Brooklyn Vehicle in Broad Daylight: Police

Note to self: Don't keep nearly $100,000 in the trunk of the car, because it might get stolen.

A man who had stopped his car in Brooklyn to change a tire had a bag with $92,000 in cash stolen from the back of his vehicle, police said.

The 32-year-old pulled over around 11 a.m. near 9th Avenue and 54th Street in Sunset Park Tuesday, and started to change one of his car's tires. As he was on the side of his vehicle, two men went up to the car, with one of them going into the trunk.

That man took a bag that was holding the money, and then the pair took off down 9th Avenue, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

One of the men was seen wearing a golf hat and a black jacket, while the other was wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.