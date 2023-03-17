20-Year-Old Charged in Stabbing Death of His Mother Inside NYC Home

What to Know A 20-year-old man is facing charges in the brutal stabbing death of his mother inside their New York City home, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

Dennis Cho, of Flushing, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree, Katz said.

According to the charges, Cho was at home on Feb. 24 from around 1 to 2 p.m. with his mother, Hyun Sook Lee, 59, when he stabbed her multiple times in the back, ultimately killing her. He then allegedly attacked his father.

A 20-year-old man is facing charges in the brutal stabbing death of his mother inside their New York City home, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

Dennis Cho, of Flushing, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree, Katz said.

According to the charges, Cho was at home on Feb. 24 from around 1 to 2 p.m. with his mother, Hyun Sook Lee, 59, when he stabbed her multiple times in the back, ultimately killing her.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Cho also allegedly had an altercation with his dad, Seong Woo Choo, 61, which ended with his father getting cut in his hand. Cho subsequently also began to strangle him.

“The defendant is charged with the gruesome, cold-blooded stabbing death of his mother, a crime as horrific as can be committed. This was a brutal attack that no family should have to endure,” Katz said.

Cho is scheduled to return to court on May 3. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Attorney information for Cho was not immediately known.