2 NYPD officers shot while responding to domestic violence call in Brooklyn: Sources

Two NYPD officers were shot in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting took place just after 3 p.m. on Bergen Street near Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood. Two uniformed officers responded to a domestic violence call inside a building, according to a senior police official. They were trying to apprehend the suspect when some type of struggle ensued and the gunfire broke out.

One officer was shot in the hand and the other was struck in the leg, the senior police official said. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York, and are expected to recover.

The suspect was also shot in the leg and was taken to Brookdale Hospital with critical injuries, sources said. In addition to the suspect and the two officers, three others were taken to the hospital as well, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The officers were wearing body cameras, the footage of which was being reviewed by police commanders. Investigators were said to be looking into the possibility that the suspect may have been reaching for one of the officers' guns.

Additional information was not immediately known.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.