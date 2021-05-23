2 Men Shot in Botched Robbery at Bronx Subway Station

A shooting Saturday night that took place inside a Bronx subway station and started as an attempted robbery left both the suspect and victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities say the shooting started as a robbery attempt and ended in gunfire. A 21-year-old suspect allegedly approached a 40-year-old man on the mezzanine at gunpoint.

Police say there was a scuffle where the suspect was shot in the face and the victim was shot in his stomach. Both men were rushed to the hospital.

A terrified rider captured the aftermath of the weekend shooting on his cellphone as police officers tended to the two men lying on the ground at the 182nd-183rd Street subway station by the B and D lines.

Above ground, a nearby business caught the moment emergency crews converged on the station entrance and brought the two men out on stretchers.

Police say the victim is expected to survive but the alleged armed robber was last listed in critical condition.

A law enforcement source identified the gunman as a gang member with a lengthy criminal history. They add he's been arrested three times since 2018 for armed robbery and attempted murder in one of those cases.

It's yet another violent crime in recent weeks in the city subways. On Wednesday, surveillance video captured a startling attack on the platform at Union Square when a good Samaritan jumped in to help an innocent woman being stabbed by a man.

And almost one week prior, police were searching for a group of attackers who injured five people across the transit system in under an hour. Four people were slashed and one man was stabbed in the eye.