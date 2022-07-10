2 Hit-and-Run Drivers Leave 61-Year-Old for Dead on NYC Street: Cops

A 61-year-old man was found on a Brooklyn street overnight with fatal injuries from not one, but two drivers who fled the scene, authorities said.

The man was struck around 2 a.m. Sunday at Dean Street and Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights.

Police said the first vehicle traveling northbound on Washington struck the 61-year-old and didn't remain on scene. Officials didn't have a make or model of the car.

Moments later, a second vehicle traveling southbound ran down the victim, and also failed to stick around and provide help.

The pedestrian was picked up with severe head trauma and taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was being withheld while officials tracked down relatives.

No arrests were made Sunday morning, and officials have no suspect descriptions to release to the public.