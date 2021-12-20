2 Arrested in Thanksgiving Shooting in NJ Backyard That Injured 5 People: Police

New Jersey officials say two gunmen who allegedly opened fire on a backyard "friendsgiving" in Passaic, New Jersey, after Thanksgiving have been arrested.

Authorities on Sunday charged 19-year-old Ernest Fuentes and an unnamed 17-year-old in connection to the Nov. 21 shooting at a home near Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue which woudned four adults and a 4-year-old girl. Their motives in the shooting remained unclear.

Friends and family were toasting in the back of the residence on the weekend after Thanksgiving when the sound of gunfire, what some thought were fireworks at first, started ringing through the air.

The youngest victim was hit in the leg, the family told News 4.

The younger suspect was arrested two days after the shooting, police said, while Fuentes was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 18.

In addition to the shooting charges, Fuentes was also charged with resisting arrest because he allegedly led Passiac police officers on a brief car and foot chase near Liberty Street and Oak Street before he was apprehended.