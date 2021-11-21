Crime and Courts

Passaic

5 Victims, Including 4-Year-Old Child, Shot at NJ Backyard Party

Prosecutors say two gunmen opened fire at the late-night Saturday event

Police car lights flashing
New Jersey officials say two gunmen opened fire on a backyard gathering in Passaic, wounding four adults and a young child after midnight.

County prosecutors say police responded to a home near Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found four victims in the area, all with non-fatal gunshot wounds, the prosecutors say. A 4-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound, as did a 21-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old man.

The victims are residents of Passaic and Newark, according to a release Sunday afternoon. They were all transported to a hospital in Paterson for treatment.

Prosecutors say a fifth victim was discovered by police a short time later. The 21-year-old Passaic man suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

